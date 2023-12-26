The new trailer for Persona 3 Reload focuses on the 'Daily Life' that we will be able to have in the remake of this popular turn-based role-playing game that arrives in a few weeks.

SEGA y Atlus they have another trailer of Persona 3 Reload on Xbox, PS4, PS5, PC and Steam Deck, the remake of the classic game released in PS2 It arrives soon and it is clear that it will be enjoyed for veterans and new players.

For this reason, they have presented the new introductory video to the game that crowns this news, it is called 'Daily Life' and the most close to the Persona franchise You can already see where the shots are going.

Classes, free time, life in the dorms and part of what you can do is compiled in this short video lasting just over a minute.

It should be said that the trailer is in a complete Japanese language, but it serves as an incentive for those most impatient to play the remake of Persona 3 They can relieve the desire a little.

With this new Persona 3 Reload trailer, it is seen that ATLUS has shown some of these functions in daily life elements during the school year; that aspires to be busy.

Presumably they will publish the same video in English later, but as always happens, first of all they have uploaded it in Japanese.

“New cutscenes have also been added, for example one before facing the first boss, which reflected Junpei's emotions at the moment very well.

The voices of all the characters have been rerecorded by new actors and actresses, although it must be recognized that the vast majority sound very similar, especially in the case of Mitsuru and Junpei,” we said in the impressions of Persona 3 Reload.

P3 Remake is almost ready to launch on ATLUS

All this forms a wonderful free buffet of hours and hours to play, all since Persona 3 Portable arrived at current and new consoles.

Persona 3 Reload hits stores on February 2, 2024, available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC; as well as on Xbox Game Pass.

At the moment, it seems that the title will not come out on Nintendo Switch and except for some kind of final surprise, there is no indication that he is going to do it; at least for now.

With this new Persona 3 Reload trailer showing 'Daily Life' in the RPGit seems that ATLUS anticipates a launch of the remake with full sail and full sail.