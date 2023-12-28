Today a new and interesting compilation indirectly related to Nintendo has been shared. In this case we are talking about the 2024 plans of several developers, some of whom have created games for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, 4Gamer has asked different members of the Japanese industry what they plan for next year. This is what they have confirmed:

Idea Factory

Hikaru Yasui: Ambitions for 2024 with the next game in the Neptunia series.

Atlus

Eiji Ishida: Working on a title not yet announced and hoping to receive support upon release.

Experience

Hajime Chikami: They plan to release the RPG Moncal Fanta: Hero and the Crystal Maiden, in addition to other projects in development.

SNK

Naoto Abe: They will continue to release information about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Kazuhiro Fujishige: Working on AAA titles at a new studio in Tokyo.

M2

Naoki Horii: They plan to release an original title in the next year.

Enhance

Takashi Ishihara: Working on his next game although the announcement date is later.

Grasshopper Manufacture

Goichi “Suda 51” Suda: They are preparing a remaster of Shadows of the Damned and working on a new title. Ren Yamazaki: They plan to announce something during 2024.

Cow Tecmo Games

Tomohiko Sho: Expect to announce new games during the year. Akihiro Suzuki: They will do their best to announce new information about the Dynasty Warriors series, very popular on Nintendo Switch.

GPTRACK50

Hiroyuki Kobayashi: They are developing a new action RPG with no details yet revealed.

Synthese (screenwriting company)

Yukinori Kitajima: They are preparing the announcement of a game anticipated by many.

Square Enix

Yosuke Saito: Working hard to potentially announce something new.

Too Kyo Games

Kotaro Uchikoshi: They plan an announcement of a shocking title in the history of video games. Kazutaka Kodaka: Working on several projects, with announcement plans for next year.

Dragami Games

Yoshimi Yasuda: They are preparing Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP and a new title yet to be announced.

Nagoshi Studio

Toshihiro Nagoshi: Focused on creating interesting content for a new era.

Nihon Falcom

Toshihiro Kondo: They plan to announce new titles this year, including Kai no Kiseki from the Trails series.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Keishu Minami: Developing the SAND LAND game with the hope of releasing it soon.

Bandai Namco Studio

Katsuhiro Harada: Working on several projects beyond Tekken, although it is not known if they will be for Nintendo Switch.

Bokeh Game Studio

Kazunobu Sato: Focused on Slitterhead and expect a special year for the project. Keiichiro Toyama: They consider 2024 as a decisive year for Slitterhead.

