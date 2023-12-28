There is nothing left until 2023 ends and here we get interesting statements related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about the games that are planned for next year and that could come to Nintendo Switch. Just yesterday we shared the plans of several Japanese developers for 2024 and now we have more information broken down Atlus.

The development studio has surprised with its plans for next year. In an interview with 4Gamer about plans for 2024, Eiji Ishida from Atlus has confirmed that it is working on an unannounced game in development. Although there is no certainty about the timing of its announcement, Ishida and his team are working hard to complete it.

Ishida, known by titles such as Soul Hackers 2 y Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, has also expressed his excitement to share more details about this project in the future. Additionally, he notes how surprised he was by the quality of Risk of Rain 2 and the visual impact of Blue Eye Samurai over the past year.

What did you think of the news? Did you expect this information like this? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.