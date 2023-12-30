SEGA has a lot of projects in development, both new franchises and old series that it seemed to have forgotten. Some of them will produce ATLUS and among the projects that will debut in 2024 is one that has not even been announced.

The subsidiary company of SEGA has already revealed several titles for the year that is about to begin, precisely Persona 3 Reload, Unicorn Overlord y Metaphor: ReFantazio.

ATLUS to release another unannounced game in 2024

However, in an interview with Famitsu, Shinjiro TakadaATLUS product manager and known for being one of the main people involved in the series Shin Megami Tenseihinted that the Japanese company has another unannounced game in development and that it should also come out before 2025.

“In 2024 we will launch Unicorn Overlord of Vanillawareas well as another title“said the developer (via Gematsu). “At the same time, I would like to prepare for future projects.”

SEGA suggests that it is working on a new unannounced game that will arrive in 2024

Takada would be talking about an unannounced game, unless by “another title” he meant the already announced one Metaphor: ReFantazio but he has forgotten his name or would have preferred to call him that for convenience, which is not ruled out, but is unlikely and it is striking that he did not mention Persona 3 Reload, which suggests that the developer only referred to completely new games or debut IPs. It is not clear whether it will be Vanillawarebut it is unlikely.

That said, ATLUS would be in official development and launching in 2024. Persona 3 Reload, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Unicorn Overlord and one more unannounced title, which, if not delayed, we should know about in the coming months.

