Immediately behind after 6 minutes with a goal from the usual Griezmann, in the second half Lino's second ended the game, but Sarri's team still did not demerit

Nicola Berardino

13 December 2023 (modified 14 December 2023 | 00:32) – MILAN

It took a feat to win on the Atletico Madrid pitch and overtake first place in group E. But already in the 6th minute Lazio fell behind to the Metropolitano. Sarri's team tries to get back into the running, coming close to scoring several times, but at the start of the second half the Spaniards' second goal weighs down the Biancocelesti's plans. Having closed their qualification for the Champions League round of 16 with a round to spare, Lazio also showed the problems they suffered in the championship in Madrid, starting with those in terms of personality and continuity in the game.

after griezmann

—

Sarri relies on Immobile from the first minute. Pedro is up front while Felipe Anderson starts from the bench. Vecino takes over the suspended Rovella as director. Marusic and Hysaj full backs with Casale and Gila at the center of the rearguard. Atletico got off to a decisive start and broke the deadlock in the 6th minute. Lino escapes Guendouzi, is not contained by Marusic, so he passes to the center for Griezmann who passes Provedel. In the 12th minute Lazio found an opening in the Spanish web, with a slalom by Zaccagni who exchanged with Immobile and then finished with a shot just wide. New glimmer of hope two minutes later: Guendouzi comes in amidst Savic's indecision, Oblak remedies. Atletico exercises continuous possession, Lazio tightens the pressure and advances the center of gravity of the game. In the 23rd minute Casale's header saved by Oblak. Sarri's team is growing in the setup phase. Luis Alberto's incursion on the left, Immobile's touch on the outside of the net. In the 32nd minute the Spaniards break free: Lino shoots, Provedel guards. In the 38th minute the Spaniards scored with Hermoso but the goal was disallowed due to Lino's offside. Griezmann's attempt goes off target. Lino makes his way, ball on the back. At half-time with the score 1-0 for Simeone's team.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

bis con lino

—

In the second half, Atletico with two new features. Soyuncu and Depay take over Gimenez and Griezmann. And Depay himself received a good ball into the area, but he slipped. However, Lino doesn't fail in the 6th minute: the Brazilian is able to hit an uncertain Lazio clearance with a nice right-footed shot into the top corner. Biancocelesti in difficulty. In the 13th minute Sarri brought on Lazzari and Felipe Anderson in place of Marusic and Pedro with the aim of livening up the right flank. Six minutes later other changes. In Lazio room for Kamada and Castellanos, Luis Alberto and Immobile leave. In Atletico, Morate and Koke replace Witsel and Correa. Sarri's team tries to relaunch itself. Simeone inserts Azpilicueta for Savic. Castellanos turns, Oblak controls. Latest substitution in Lazio: Pellegrini for Hysaj, who doesn't take it well, seems to have an exchange of views with Sarri, but instead explains to him that he has suffered intestinal problems. Game in control of Atletico who have a good chance in the 29th minute, but Morata shoots wide following Provedel's rebound after a free kick from Depay. In the 30th minute Castellanos was brought down in the area by Koke: Lazio protests. Thanks to the changes, Sarri's team shows some progress in the attacking phase. Zaccagni stands out. Three minutes of added time. The last chance is for Guendouzi, off target. Atletico took the 2-0, sealing their lead in the group.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED