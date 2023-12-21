Atlas Fallenthe action RPG developed by Deck 13 and published by Focus Home Interactive, it will also be supported next year. The title, now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will be expanded with new mechanics, additional stones and much more.

Inside, the player will slide on the sands of a timeless land, full of distant dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past, and will hunt legendary monsters using powerful shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-enhanced abilities in spectacular and enthralling combat. You will seek out and collect the essence of your enemies to develop your own personal gaming style, forging a new era for humanity in a solo or fully co-op campaign.

