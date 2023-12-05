Here we get confirmation of the news about this Nintendo Switch game. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is now available for $39.99.
It looks like we have additional content available. We talk about the “Christmas Content Update” for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, which adds 12 new titles to the compilation, including “officially released classics, homebrews by gamers, and lost prototypes.”
The complete list of added games This update includes:
Adventure II (creación casera) 2600
Bowling 2600
Double Dunk 2600
Maze Craze 2600
Miniature Golf 2600
MotoRodeo 2600
Aquaventure (prototipo) 2600
Save Mary (prototipo) 2600
Super Football 2600
Return to Haunted House (creación casera) 2600
Circus Atari 2600
Warbirds Lynx
More free content expansions are planned in the future, with more titles, more in-depth interviews, and bonuses, so we’ll stay tuned. What do you think?
