Here we get confirmation of the news about this Nintendo Switch game. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is now available for $39.99.

It looks like we have additional content available. We talk about the “Christmas Content Update” for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, which adds 12 new titles to the compilation, including “officially released classics, homebrews by gamers, and lost prototypes.”

The complete list of added games This update includes:

Adventure II (creación casera) 2600

Bowling 2600

Double Dunk 2600

Maze Craze 2600

Miniature Golf 2600

MotoRodeo 2600

Aquaventure (prototipo) 2600

Save Mary (prototipo) 2600

Super Football 2600

Return to Haunted House (creación casera) 2600

Circus Atari 2600

Warbirds Lynx

More free content expansions are planned in the future, with more titles, more in-depth interviews, and bonuses, so we’ll stay tuned. What do you think?

Fuente.