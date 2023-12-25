Every time we review a retro console here, as we have done with the Evercade, or with the NES Mini and other small-format consoles, we have talked about the inevitable topic: physical sensations. Of feeling things, the cartridges, tapes and disks, the bizarrely designed controls, the console itself. Even the games themselves seemed more tangible in the eighties, with those sprite-based graphics that looked like Tente constructions, before being replaced by the millions of hyperrealistic polygons, yes, but they lacked weight, presence.

Of all those consoles in which touch is not just a nostalgic nod, but directly a sales argument, possibly none has such heightened qualities as this brand new Atari 2600+, which arrives in Spain distributed by Plaion. We have had the opportunity to thoroughly test one of them, with several games on cartridge, and these are our impressions.

Without a doubt, the feature that first catches the attention of the Atari 2600+ is that it works with authentic cartridges. Beyond a nostalgic wink, it is a functional feature: the Atari 2600+ allows you to play with your Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 cartridges without any problem, simply inserting them as those designed specifically for this new console are inserted. There are exceptions, of course, but there is an official compatibility list.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, but it's nothing to sneeze at. This new Atari product seems to know its audience and its needs perfectly, and bets all its resources and strength on the possibilities of nostalgia. Hence being able to use the cartridges directly from the eighties (if you're lucky and time hasn't treated them badly), but the design and appearance of the console are also important.

Atari 2600+: almost identical to the original

Atari 2600+ has the same presence as an original 1980 console (the Atari VCS – CX2600A, in which the two difficulty switches were in the rear area, not next to the cartridge slot). Of course, it is somewhat smaller: it is 20% less than the original size (from 33 cm wide to 27 cm) and there are very slight aesthetic differences: for example, the cartridge slot is more inclined, although the wood finishes are preserved which would disappear in the 1982 revision.

But what is more important (after all, we know that it is not exactly the same console), what is identical are the controls that this Atari 2600+ includes: the joystick and the controller with a rotating wheel -the CX- 30 Paddle Controller that must be purchased separately, but that we have also had the opportunity to try. The joystick works with a 1980 console and mind you, a 1980 joystick will work on the Atari 2600+. And what is more important: the feel, weight and sensations when playing are identical. Which is both an advantage and a problem.

The advantage is that it certifies the care that Atari has put into all the details of this console: We are not facing a mere nostalgic artifact, like the mini versions of Nintendo consoles or Commodore microcomputers, but rather a very successful replica of the Atari 2600, also in its controllers. And that brings a problem, at least for the casual player, for the retro tourist. Accustomed to the very accessible and very comfortable controls of current consoles, facing an Atari 2600 joystick can be a real torture: nothing ergonomic and which must be subjected to tremendous pressure to make it aware of our decisions.





Detail of the cartridge slot and console switches

Let us remember that in consoles such as the Commodore 64 Mini, the equally outdated original joysticks of the microcomputer were replaced by a joystick similar in size and weight but much easier to control thanks to its microswitches. The mechanics and aesthetics of the games from the early eighties are already difficult enough for the controls to be an added difficulty. However, the Atari 2600+ makes no such concession: the joystick is an added challenge… as it was in its time.

modern is old

That is to say, Atari 2600+ has only made a nod to modernity in that sense, and it is obviously the HDMI output that allows you to enjoy the original pixels on a modern television. For the rest, the joysticks (and the wheel controls, also perfect replicas of the originals) are a good example that Atari 2600+ does not want to make an “improved” replica of the original console, but rather an authentic time machine. A niche time machine, which is a nice variation in this era of concessions to the mainstream gamer.





The four specific cartridges for Atari 2600+ that the console currently has

The fact that the console does not include the games pre-installed on the machine itself, but rather you have to insert the cartridges into the corresponding slot (even though they are also improved cartridges, which in some cases have small switches that allow you to select between different included games in each one) also says a lot about the desire to clone sensations, rituals and physical issues, beyond a mere “let's review the games” that can be done with any emulator that fits in a handful of kbs.

My insistence on this commitment to the “physicality” of the console may surprise those who consider that the important thing is the games themselves, and they are right. But each game must also be considered in its context, and the context of 'Breakout' is that played with a wheel, the player had the impression of being “driving” the racket. And the context of 'Combat' is that, with the CX-40 joystick, the sensation of piloting a heavy vehicle like a tank is much greater. Does that affect the quality of the games themselves? No, but the bet here is the replica of the sensations, and as such the console must be evaluated.





A couple of cartridges that we have tested in the console. 'Donkey Kong Jr.' It worked perfectly, Mario Bros. 0 didn't (but the official list of games includes it as compatible, so possibly it's a problem with my cartridge, which doesn't surprise me considering how fast they are).

In fact, if what interests you is solely and exclusively the games themselves, there is another better option for you: the fabulous 'Atari 50' compilation that we already analyzed in detail, and which offers a much more rigorous and varied immersion in the games originals from Atari (and beyond). The purpose of Atari 2600+, we insist, is different, and in that sense it works perfectly.

How the Atari 2600+ works

Let's move on some technical considerations of interest: As on the Atari VCS, there is a switch to go from viewing games in color to black and white and another to vary between the different types of the same game that each cartridge includes. In addition, we have a tab that allows you to go from the original aspect (3:4) to an adaptation to widescreen screens (16:9).





The two Paddles are sold together, since they share the same connection to the console.

For the most coffee lovers and the retro police, it is worth clarifying: the Atari 2600+ works by emulating the reproduction of the original cartridges. So we are not facing a machine with the same guts as the original console, but rather a replica of that one. The emulation, yes, is perfect, and adapts to current screens in a technically impeccable way (it is inevitable, of course, if we want to reproduce a game from the late seventies on a current widescreen television).

As for the games themselves, more than one will experience some disappointment at not finding pre-installed games, but you have where to start. The console includes a cartridge with ten games (which are selected, as we have mentioned, with a nice system of tabs that has the cartridge on the back); and there are packs for sale such as, for example, 'Breakout' and other games along with two rotary controllers. But it is clear that the great appeal of the device is to resurrect your stack of original cartridges and prevent them from collecting dust.





The joystick, absolutely identical in everything to the original console.

The compilation cartridge that the console includes has the following games: 'Adventure', 'Combat', 'Dodge'em', 'Haunted House', 'Maze Craze', 'Missile Command', 'RealSports Volleyball', 'Surround', 'Video Pinball' and 'Yar's Revenge'. As you can see, a good number of essentials, such as 'Adventure', 'Combat', 'Haunted House' or 'Missile Command' (which I have spent the most time testing the console), but all of them from Atari. Forget about very popular licenses like 'Pac-Man' (although hey, in that case we don't lose anything), 'Mario Bros.', the very popular 'Space Invaders' or any of Activision's hits, in general terms the best games of the console.

Finally, it must be taken into account that Plaion, distributor of the console in our country, has made some additional cartridges available to us: the 'Berzerk Enhanced Edition' (another classic in an improved version – without bugs, with digitized voices like the arcade, new effects and diagonal shooting -), the aforementioned '4 Games in 1 Paddle Pack' (with two wheel controls and four games: 'Breakout', 'Night Driver', 'Canyon Bomber' and 'Video Olympics'). and 'Mr. Run and Jump'. All of them are for sale between 30 and 40 euros.





A major drawback of the games is that they do not include paper instructions, but rather you have to view them online, and we cannot enjoy their extraordinary art, covers and original boxes, since the cartridges are protected by a simple cardboard sleeve.

This last 'Mr. Run and Jump' deserves a separate comment, for its values ​​and what it means. Released this same year, it was the first cartridge to be published since 1990, and it was a project that its creator presented to Atari and which was received with so much enthusiasm that it led to an extra version for modern consoles, with much more sophisticated visual effects and difficulty. But the original, the one programmed for the Atari 2600, is an extraordinary game of platforms and skill, with 80 screens full of traps, risk and addictive mechanics. An excellent cherry on top for this release that certifies the importance of homebrew.

In summary, we must be clear about the commitment of this Atari 2600+ to confirm that it interests us and that it meets our expectations, because it is clear that it is not for all players. Do you have 2600 or 7800 cartridges to give new life to? Are you interested in experiencing the game with a console in a physical way, beyond what a mere compilation of emulations offers you? Without a doubt, Atari 2600+ is for you, which with a very affordable price of 119.90 euros almost justifies its presence along with the television and the ten games it includes.

On the other hand, if your relationship with retro is more tangential, surely compilations like the aforementioned 'Atari 50' will meet your expectations. We, as we have already told other times in Xataka, are more into tinkering and fighting with physical formats, so the Atari 2600+ seems to us to be one of the best thought out releases in recent times for retro devotees. It's for everyone? No. But niches must also be treated well!

