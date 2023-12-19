Guests ahead with Pirola, then Gasperini's attacker goes wild: Pasalic, De Ketelaere and Miranchuk also score

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

18 December 2023 (change at 11.55pm) – Bergamo

If the best victories are the hard-fought ones, Atalanta's 4-1 win over Salernitana is wonderful because it comes at the end of a bad and under-paced first half and keeps the Dea in its wake in fourth place, on the eve of the away match at the home of the revelation Bologna, fourth with two points ahead. Salerno is beautiful at times but too fragile. After the illusion, Pirola, Muriel, Pasalic, De Ketelaere and Miranchuk sink Inzaghi, who is increasingly last.

first half

With Kolasinac called up but not at his best, Gasp lowers De Roon again, with Pasalic (200th in Serie A) in midfield alongside Ederson and Koopmeiners behind Lookman and Muriel, preferred to De Ketelaere. Carnesecchi is in goal. After Wednesday's summit in Rome with president Iervolino, Inzaghi changes to 4-3-2-1 and in the middle of the pitch brings back Martegani, who disappeared from the rotations after a bad mistake against Cagliari, two months ago, just on his debut on the bench Foo. With Candreva and Tchaouna in the attacking midfield, Dia is up front despite the terrible performance in the home defeat against Bologna. However, this time the attitude of the Campania team was the right one, rewarded already in the 10th minute, with Pirola taking advantage of De Roon's sleep on Candreva's free kick to find the corner with his head. Almost offended by the rudeness, the Goddess does not react with the vehemence you expect, on the contrary she takes another risk on Lookman's blunder (Daniliuc high with the right) and pays for the absence of a real man in the area when Koop twice supports centrally with head on cross from the left. Attentive guests even if they waste some good counterattacks, but the Goddess gives them a great hand by playing at pace despite the lack of the alibi of European efforts, given that last Thursday in Poland there were no eight starters.

recovery

No changes at half-time, but Gasp must have hit the right buttons because it only took two minutes for the usual Muriel to make it 1-1 with a right-footed shot from the edge of Dia's rebound from Koop's corner. Here's the turning point, one might think, but instead two half-miracles from Djimsiti and Scalvini were needed to avoid Dia's attack, who made a solo attack against the Nerazzurri's amnesia. Salernitana, however, has a fragile soul and in the 7th minute it goes haywire on the Muriel-Lookman-Pasalic axis, with the Croatian celebrating his 200th in Serie A with a great overtaking move. Tarantolato, Inzaghi tries to shake up those before him with Kastanos and Bradaric (Mazzocchi returns to the right) for Tchaouna and Daniliuc, then with Legowski and Ikwuemesi for Martegani and Maggiore, switching to 4-2-3-1. It's a move that he could pay for, because Carnesecchi is prodigious on Ikwuemesi and then lucky on the post hit by Dia. Gasp adapts with the more defensive Hateboer for Zappacosta, while CDK and Kolasinac (with De Roon moving up to midfield) should bring the freshness lost by Muriel and Ederson. In the long run, Salernitana crumbles, Gyomber falls asleep on the way out and Scalvini puts CDK in front of the poor Costil who then also surrenders to the possessed Miranchuk: in a few minutes he shoots just wide, scores the 4-1 and even hits the post internal.

