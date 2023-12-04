The diagnosis: injury to the adductor muscle-tendon junction. Heavy tile for Gasperini’s Goddess

Tile on Atalanta and the last month of the year of the Goddess. The tests to which Gianluca Scamacca underwent revealed a “lesion to the muscle-tendon junction of the left adductor”. Therefore with involvement of the tendon, and not just the muscle fibers.

Gasperini obviously hopes to recover his center forward as soon as possible, but based on the diagnosis it is logical to think that we will see Scamacca again only in 2024. During the month of December, Atalanta will face Torino (tonight), Milan, Rakow (Europa League), Salernitana , Bologna and Lecce.