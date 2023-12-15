Easy evening for Gasperini, already sure of first place. The kids Del Lungo and Bonfanti have fun, the latter also scoring. The Colombian comes close to scoring the third goal again with his heel: this time it is the post that stops him. However, he became the all-time best scorer in Atalanta's European history with 12 goals

It ends 4-0, with two goals in each half. Without any discussion. Atalanta beat Rakow away and did so with authority, also finding a way to discover interesting news. Gasperini fielded the twenty-year-olds Del Lungo and Bonfanti from the first minute, the latter also scoring. The Colombian comes close to scoring the third goal again with his heel: this time it is the full post that stops him. The Dea finishes in first place in its group.

After 26' minutes the Dea is already ahead 2-0: Muriel breaks the deadlock in the 14th minute, Bonfanti, born in 2003, doubles the lead in the 26th minute. The domination is total, the Poles also try several conclusions, but all without luck. Upon returning after rest, the music does not change. Muriel scores a hat-trick in the 79th minute (and in the first half hits another back-heel shot against the post), De Ketelaere's poker in injury time. For Gasperini, again in the final, there is time for Palestra and Mendicino to make their debut. In the end, the Europa League group scoreboard shows four wins, two draws for 14 points in total. Muriel, on the other hand, with the double scoring this evening, has become the best all-time scorer in Atalanta's European history with 12 goals. However, the European adventure of the Poles ends, as they finish in last place, thus losing the opportunity to overcome Sturm and qualify for the Conference League playoffs.