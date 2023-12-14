The Atalanta coach on the eve of the match in Poland: “First in the group with a day to spare. For us it's already a good achievement”

“Carnesecchi, Hateboer, Holm, Adopo, Pasalic, Zortea, Muriel, Miranchuk, De Ketelaere, this is Atalanta. So we came here to try to play our game as always. Did we come here to lose? We came here to playing, it is certainly an opportunity for many to reconfirm themselves and for many to take some steps forward, it seems to me that they are part of the Atalanta squad.” Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini explains in the press conference on the eve of the match against Rakow. “There are no experiments – he continues -, we will try to play the best match possible, also because we have all the players in the squad. In Europe there are all high-level matches, even in the first leg it was a difficult match, we expect a very serious.”

“At the moment we are the only Italian team that came first in the group, so we have already made a good contribution to the ranking – continues Gasperini -. When we started playing the cups someone said 'What are Atalanta doing in the cups?' in recent years we have managed to make our contribution and we continue to try to do so with results. We obtained first place a day early, in a group that was anything but simple. For us it is already a good achievement.” The trip to Europe, for now, continues apace even beyond expectations: “It was difficult to foresee being able to come first in the last match, we all thought this was the decisive one. We played five good matches, it was a really good group , which allowed us to recover some of the players who are at home, even if there aren't many injuries.”