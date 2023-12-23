Tomorrow is a challenge with an international flavour. In the past there have been many “small” ones who have won the cup, also making a good impression

When the province goes to Europe it is always a beautiful sight and there is no shortage of amazement, because – yesterday and today, more today than yesterday – the qualifications for European tournaments are contracted out by the big clubs. The others are left with the crumbs and the (few) hopes of guessing the monster season, the successful selfie that ends up among the favorites in the gallery and that every now and then we return to visit, even if only to remember that yes, once upon a time we were beautiful. The intersection between Bologna and Atalanta is also the one between two clubs that have already managed to achieve the feat (Gasperini's Goddess has already won the Champions League three times and boasts a solid attendance in the cups) or are dreaming of doing so ( Thiago Motta keeps a low profile, but the rossoblù would be – virtually – qualified today).