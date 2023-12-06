In your daily life, you probably use kitchen scissors in a conventional way, that is, to cut paper, plastic or any material that requires a clean cut.

But have you ever stopped to think about those teeth that are often found in the center of these scissors? Well, you will be surprised to discover that Its function goes beyond a simple decoration or peculiar design.

Recently, a video has emerged on TikTok that has captured the attention of many users, revealing a secret that you probably didn’t know, until now.

It has been revealed the real use of teeth in kitchen scissors. The video has shocked everyone and everyone, showing that little-known functions are hidden behind this simple mechanism.

8 Ways to Use the Teeth of Kitchen Scissors

First of all, it is essential to understand that kitchen scissors are not limited exclusively to the act of cutting. Its serrated design in the center has a reason, and one of the most unexpected applications is open nuts.

Yes, you read it right. These teeth can make opening nuts an easy task. The viral video shows how to place a nut between scissors and, with a simple movement, it quickly splits.

However, they are also useful for opening bottle caps that resist, it is just a matter of placing it between the teeth and turning, and you will see how the cap gives way without resistance. This also applies to removing the cork from wine bottles.

The teeth of kitchen scissors are capable of open beer bottles, soda cans, shell fish and chop vegetables. This viral video shows that kitchen scissors can be much more than just cutting tools.

They can also be a great help in the kitchen, from opening nuts to making it easier to open bottles.