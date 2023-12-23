The next artist to take the stage was María Ibikule, better known as Toyemi. The young woman returns to La Voz after participating in 2021 on Pablo Alborán's team.

Toyemi has a very special memory of her time on the program and made it to the Live Shows. The program opened doors for her that she did not expect, so much so that she starred in her first film.

In La Voz: All Stars, Toyemi has surprised with I'm here, a song with which he has made Antonio Orozco turn his chair.

The young woman jumped for joy when she saw Antonio Orozco turn his chair and the coach went with her: “Literally, I love you,” he noted.

Happiness reflected on their face and the two had a great moment when they jumped for joy in the middle of the stage. We loved it!