Although it is very common today to have several devices of this style connected to our laptops and computers, this was not the norm at the end of the previous millennium. Windows 98 was one of the first to adapt to having multiple USB devices connected, although to get there they had to pass many tests and perhaps the most difficult involves an office mail cart.

In an interview conducted by the YouTube channel, Dave’s Garage, one of Microsoft’s programmers, Raymond Chen, told a funny anecdote that has to do with the creation of Windows 98, one of the most important operating systems in history.

According to Chen in the interview, they decided to create “the USB cart of death” that had at least 64 connected USB devices (such as mice, keyboards and even a printer), which were connected to computers through a single connector. In addition, it had a video game steering wheel that allowed you to drive the cart.

So, what they did was take it to one of the offices of the team members who were working on adapting the USB to the operating system and connect it to the machines they had for testing. What happened was that Windows went completely crazy when it detected so many connected devices.

If it managed to survive that, then they would start testing some of the devices to see if they worked or did something worse: while the system was detecting each device, they would immediately disconnect it, in order to check if it could return to its normal state. before.

Windows 98 “screen of death”

What usually happened was that the well-known blue screen of death ended up appearing. Despite the scare it generated at the beginning, the truth is that it allowed the developers to correct all the code errors so that they would not happen the next time. This is something that shows not only how much technology has advanced in a relatively short time but also the creativity that Microsoft had in solving these problems, even if it was in the most unorthodox way possible.

