The Mugello racetrack lit a Christmas tree made up of 213 tractors from Mugello, upper Mugello and many other areas of Tuscany. The number of vehicles never used before will allow the breeders and farmers who organized the event to be included in the Guinness World Record. The previous record dates back to last year and was achieved in the province of Milan.

The event also made it possible to raise money for Casa di Marta, the residence located near the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence, which will be inaugurated in 2024 and which will be the future reference center for Pediatric Palliative Care in Tuscany intended to welcome children with complex chronic pathologies and accompany them, together with their families, in the delicate phase of transition from hospitalization to returning to their home.

Almost 10 thousand people took part in the show and at the end of the event they were able to dine in the circuit pits where the volunteers had set up a rich free buffet, the proceeds of which will be donated to Casa Marta.

Photo by: Mugello Circuit

