At least six people were killed when a tornado swept through central Tennessee in the southeastern United States on Saturday evening. Three people died in the northern suburbs of Nashville, the state capital; two adults and a child instead in Clarksville, which is located about eighty kilometers to the northwest, near the border with Kentucky. Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, said another 23 people were hospitalized.

Local news reports and images shared online show homes destroyed, trees uprooted and cars overturned. Other videos show a large explosion caused by the tornado’s passage in Madison, just outside Nashville.

WATCH: Footage captures a tornado-triggered explosion in Madison, Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/N2NDPniSL6 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 10, 2023

According to analyzes by the specialized site poweroutage.us, at 9.30pm local time (when it was 4.30am in Italy) 60 thousand people were without electricity in various areas of the state. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has declared a state of emergency and a curfew that will last until at least 9pm on Sunday.