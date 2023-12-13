On Wednesday on a highway just outside Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, a truck crashed into several cars that had stopped due to another accident, in which one of the vehicles was carrying a highly flammable liquid: in the new accident and in the further At least eight people died in the resulting flames. Seventeen others are injured. There were 17 vehicles involved in total: it circulated on social networks a video showing a bus at the accident site overturned and on fire.

According to Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Risk Management, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, the truck may not have seen that the cars were stopped for the first accident due to “bad weather conditions”. After the accident, however, several Venezuelans also complained about the poor maintenance of the roads and the neglected management of heavy vehicles, which would make highways like the one on which the accident occurred less safe.