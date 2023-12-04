At least 47 people have died and more than 80 have been injured in Tanzania due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains hitting the north of the country. The rains began during the night between Saturday and Sunday and caused some landslides in the Mount Hanang area, in the western region of Manyara. There was also damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of Tanzania, he said that the government has sent some members of the security forces to the affected areas to collaborate in the rescue operations. Hassan is in Dubai to participate in COP28, the United Nations international conference on climate change organized every year in a different country.

The anomalous intensity of the rainfall is partly due to “El Niño”, the set of atmospheric phenomena that occurs periodically in the Pacific Ocean and influences the climate of a large part of the planet, leading among other things to an increase in temperature global average. In recent weeks, rains have caused damage in many areas of the African continent: since the beginning of November, over 260 people have died and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia due to floods.