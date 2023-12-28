On Thursday in Totota, a town in Liberia about 130 kilometers from the capital Monrovia, in West Africa, at least 40 people died due to the explosion of a tanker full of fuel. The tanker overturned on a road and several people approached with buckets and cans to take the fuel inside: the tanker however caught fire, although it is not yet clear how, and exploded. There are at least 83 injured, some of them seriously. Local authorities said the death toll estimate was provisional: the explosion “reduced some of the bodies to ash”, said Liberian doctor Francis Kateh, from the local health ministry, and it may take time to have a definitive number.