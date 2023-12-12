In the early hours of Tuesday, more than 22 soldiers died and around 25 were injured, some of them very seriously, in an attack on a security forces barracks in Daraban, northwestern Pakistan. According to an army statement, 6 men tried to enter the barracks, and after being repelled, they drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into the entrance to the structure. The explosion caused part of the building to collapse. The 6 armed men were killed in the firefight with the police, who are currently searching the area for other people who may have been involved in the attack.

Daraban is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the border with Afghanistan, which has long been a base for powerful terrorist groups. Tuesday’s attack was claimed by Tehrik-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a terrorist group believed to be linked to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Pakistani Taliban, allied with but distinct from the ruling Taliban Afghanistan. Terrorist attacks have increased in Pakistan in recent years, in part because groups like the TTP can operate quite freely across the Afghan border. On January 31, an attack in a mosque in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed 101 people.

