The government of Plateau state, in central Nigeria, said on Monday that at least 160 people had been killed in a series of attacks carried out by armed groups over the weekend. The local government spoke of “bandits” who attacked at least 20 locations between Saturday evening and Monday morning, with attacks described as “coordinated”.

In the Plateau, conflicts between the various communities that inhabit it are frequent and constant: the violence often involves shepherds and farmers who attack each other, mainly due to disputes. The shepherds are almost always Muslim, while the farmers are predominantly Christian, which over the years has contributed to framing this violence as motivated by ethnic-religious reasons. In reality, the consequences of climate change on agriculture also contribute to the existence of this violence.

The number of people killed communicated by local authorities on Monday is ten times higher than that communicated on Sunday by the Nigerian army, which had spoken of 16 people killed.