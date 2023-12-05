For many years, watching a movie in a movie theater has not been able to be transferred to the living room, but with the arrival of new technologies and an infinite number of devices, today it is something that can be transferred to a greater or lesser extent. . If you want to take advantage of Christmas to give a gift to a good movie lover, These are the devices we recommend.

Epson CO-FH02





Although they are not comparable, to watch a movie or series, projectors are more recommended than televisions, especially if we are looking for a large screen. There are so many models in stores that it is often important to choose between one option or another, but today the Epson CO-FH02 (666.21 euros) has a great quality-price ratio among indoor projectors.

The Epson CO-FH02 projector maintains the compact design of most models on the market. It has 3LCD technology and, although a diagonal of 100/120 inches is recommended for home use, this model reaches 391. It offers resolution Full HD and a total of 3,000 lumens (they are not ANSI, so it is indoor oriented). In addition, it comes with a built-in speaker, an HDMI input, two USB ports, WiFi and operating system Android TV with which you can download applications from streaming platforms.

iggual PSIES240





Exactly the same thing happens with projection screens as with projectors, there are so many of them and the specifications are explained so briefly in stores that it is difficult to find what we want and what we need. One of the best brands in this type of screens is iggualand its model PSIES240 (122.98 euros) is an excellent purchase option if we have a projector that does not offer great brightness, as is the case with the Epson model.

It is an electric projection screen that has a maximum diagonal of 135 inches, which we remember is approximately what is advisable for domestic use. It has a 1:1 format and has a positive gain of 1.2, which means that it is oriented to project images from projectors that do not offer a high level of brightness. In addition, it comes with black borders for greater image fit and the back is also black for promote light refraction.

Logitech Z906 5.1





Although sound bars have gained ground over speaker systems, fortunately today we still find very good purchasing options. In this case one of the best models is the Logitech Z906 5.1 (308.75 euros), and not only because of the excellent quality-price ratio, but also because it has different accessories to have a complete audio experience.

The Logitech Z906 5.1 has four satellite speakers to ensure better immersion, a subwoofer, a center channel, a control console and a remote control to adjust the different equipment settings. Although it can reach peaks of up to 1,000W, we must keep in mind that the power of the set of speakers is 500W RMS. It plays audio in 3D stereo and its connectivity is quite extensive, with two digital inputs up to 1080p, RCA input, direct input for six channels, digital coaxial and a 3.5 mm Jack. For its part, compatibility extends from smartphones to DVD and Blu-ray players.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600





On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a more compact device that also offers great audio quality and you want to avoid installing different speakers around the living room, the sound bar Bose Smart Soundbar 600 It continues to be one of the best purchasing options today. In addition, it is currently on sale for 459.90 euros instead of the 509.15 euros that we have been seeing in recent weeks.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a compact sound bar. It does not include a wireless subwoofer, so all the power is found in its integrated speakers. Beyond having the audio fidelity of the Bose brand, we find quite interesting technologies. It is compatible with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus, and also has a fairly extensive connectivity section, with Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI eARC, WiFi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and optical input.

Taurus Pop’N’Corn





Cinemas have created the habit of eating popcorn while watching a movie, so in the end it is something that we have come to transfer to our own homes. To do this, a popcorn maker that achieves the best cooking point is something that we can take into account when setting up a home theater. Among all those that we can find in stores, one of the ones that has the best quality-price ratio is the Taurus Pop’N’Corn (33,90 euros).

The Taurus Pop’N’Corn has a red finish and offers a 1,100W power to cook popcorn in just three minutes. The top is transparent so we can see how the popcorn is made and his mouth is wide and elongated so that all the popcorn falls into the container that we are going to use. For its part, the capacity of this popcorn maker is 60 gramsincludes an accessory to fill it with popcorn and to clean it you have to wait for it to cool and wipe it with a damp cloth with a few drops of detergent.

Govee T1 Pro





On the other hand, if what you are looking for is an optimal experience playing movies and series on a television and not on a projector, one of the most interesting accessories is an LED strip. There are many in stores, but few offer the quality of the Govee T1 Pro (119.99 euros with coupon), which recreates the Ambilight experience of Philips televisions on practically any smart TV.

The Govee T1 Pro accessory includes an LED strip that is placed on the back of the television and through a camera, which is installed at the top, is capable of capturing the colors that are being reproduced to spread it across the LED strip. Internally, it is exactly the same as the more traditional model, but the T1 Pro includes a pair of light bars to improve the experience. In addition, various parameters of the lights can be configured from the brand’s app.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023)





For those people who want to have a different operating system on the television or have the functions offered by other external devices, such as the Amazon dongle, Fire TV Sticks are very versatile and interesting accessories. He Fire TV Stick 4K de 2023 We can currently find it at a price of 69.99 euros.

This model has a renewed design and offers 4K resolution and up to 30% more performance with respect to the past generation. It is compatible with some HDR formats, such as HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Visionin addition to also Dolby Atmos. It integrates a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and supports WiFi 6 connectivity.

Nuevo Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

