United Nations climate conferences (COPs) end when the world’s countries agree on a final document that updates internationally shared commitments to combat global warming. Since these documents have to be approved by countries with very different interests, ambitions and needs, they are texts subjected to intense negotiations which may concern individual words. And it happened that single words determined the success or failure of a conference and, consequently, the extent of international initiatives to stop climate change, at least on paper.

Sometimes it was a matter of apparent nuances. At the end of COP21 in 2015, the one from which the important Paris Climate Agreement emerged, i.e. the document that set the objective of keeping the increase in the global average temperature below 2 °C compared to pre-industrial levels and making efforts to keep it within 1.5 °C, there was a case regarding a sentence. It said that “developed countries should continue to play a leading role by setting absolute emissions reduction targets.” In fact, the United States contested the use of the English auxiliary shall instead of should: both are used to describe future intentions or commitments, but the first has a connotation closer to obligation. Only thanks to a diplomatic tactic by France, the country organizing the conference, was it possible to change the wording and obtain the fundamental US consent to the agreement.

At the COP28 underway in Dubai the words that are being discussed the most are the alternative verbs phase out and phase down and the adjective unabated. All three concern the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil and natural gas), the use of which is responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, and the commitments that United Nations countries could make purpose. Understanding exactly why their presence or absence could change the fate of the COP (and the future of humanity) is not very simple, but the news site on climatology and climate policies Carbon Brief explained it in a long in-depth analysis.

Phase out o phase down

In English phase out means “to gradually eliminate” while phase down means “to gradually reduce”: environmental activists and a small informal group of countries known as the “High Ambition Coalition” would like to see at the end of COP28 the countries of the world committed to eliminating (phase out), within a certain period of time, the use of all fossil fuels. However, it is rather unlikely that the vast majority of world governments would want to promise something like this.

Furthermore, the president of COP28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber himself, who is also the CEO of the Emirati state oil company, one of the largest in the world, said he believes that there is “no science, or scenario, that says that the gradual abandonment (phase-out) of fossil fuels will make it possible to keep the increase in temperatures within 1.5 °C”.

This statement has been harshly contested by various scientists, including the climatologist Joeri Rogelj, one of the authors of the UN climate reports: according to the 2022 report, all the different future emissions scenarios that allow maintaining the increase in average temperature global below 1.5 °C predict an almost total reduction in the use of fossil fuels by 2050. The International Energy Agency’s forecasts also have more or less the same conclusion. The fact that it is unlikely that there will be such a significant reduction in the use of fossil fuels in the next thirty years is one reason why experts today believe it is unlikely that we will be able to meet this goal of the Paris Agreement.

Al Jaber’s statement was due to the fact that the scientific scenarios cited predict that fossil fuels will continue to be used to a certain extent, albeit very small. This is a different interpretation of the verb phase out: if it is understood strictly as “total gradual elimination”, then what Al Jaber said can be considered well founded; but in fact the reduction foreseen by the scenarios is so high that it represents a “de facto gradual elimination” of the use of fossil fuels.

This may seem like an insignificant distinction, but it is what is being discussed. The countries most reluctant to reduce the use of fossil fuels (including large oil producers such as the Emirates) want the verb phase down, “to gradually reduce”, to be used instead of phase out and argue that it more correctly expresses what climatology says to do. In fact, the second verb may correspond to a much smaller commitment, especially since the COP agreements leave UN countries with great autonomy on how to carry out climate commitments.

The alternative between phase down and phase out had already been discussed two years ago, at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. That year’s paper was the first to explicitly mention a fossil fuel, coal, since the climate conferences began 26 years earlier, which was considered a success. However, if in the almost final version there was talk of “gradual elimination” of its use (phase out), in the final version, corrected after an intervention by China and India, there is talk of “gradual reduction” (phase down). For this change at the end of the conference the then president Alok Sharma apologized to all the delegates and in doing so had an emotional moment.

Unabated

However, there is another word, less mentioned in the media, which will have a significant impact on the meaning of the COP28 final document, whether combined with phase out or phase down. It is an adjective that had already been used in the Glasgow COP outcome document in reference to the use of coal and is unabated.

In this context it could be roughly translated as “not abated”: it indicates the use of a fossil fuel in the absence of technologies that allow the inevitable greenhouse gas emissions to be contained through the capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide (CSS). Technically, the Glasgow agreement does not provide for a gradual reduction in the use of coal, but rather a gradual reduction in the use of unabated coal: that is, it commits to reducing the use of coal in the absence of systems that prevent the carbon dioxide produced by its combustion ends up in the atmosphere.

It is often taken for granted, but the majority of countries in favor of reaching a global commitment to reduce the use of fossil fuels – including the European Union – do not want to stop using them completely: they are only ready to promise that they will stop using them in plants devoid of CSS.

The difference is substantial for various reasons. The most relevant one is that CSS technologies are currently very expensive and difficult to install: for this reason the promises based on the future use of these systems are not entirely credible.

Then there is another aspect to take into consideration. While the meaning of unabated is relatively clear, the same cannot be said of its opposite, abated. In fact, there is no shared international agreement on the percentage of carbon dioxide emissions that must be retained in order to talk about the abated use of fossil fuels. It could be 50 percent or 90 percent and on the large scale of global energy production these two percentages could correspond to very different situations.

For the scientists who wrote the UN climate reports, we can talk about abated use only if 90-95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by the use of fossil fuels are removed. If the world’s countries do not explicitly agree on what they mean by “emissions abatement” in this context, any commitment to reduce or even eliminate unabated emissions could be very impractical.

