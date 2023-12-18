Microsoft's console is small, quiet and cheap.

The Xbox Series S has an unbeatable price-quality ratio

If you want to jump right into the new generation of consoles without spending a lot of money, then you have to take a look at this offer. The Xbox Series S It once again has a very tempting price for a limited time, so it's a good time to buy the Microsoft console. Needless to say, it is a bestseller on Amazon, where it has a score of 4.7 stars out of 5 and more than 14,500 reviews.

Now you can get the Xbox Series S for only 229.99 euros on Amazon (230 euros in the Microsoft Store). We are talking about a 23% discount, which represents a saving of 70 euros. It's not bad at all! At the time of writing these lines there are units available, but this can change at any time as it is an irresistible offer.

Get the Xbox Series S for 229.99 euros on Amazon

The Xbox Series S is a 100% digital console, that is, it does not have a disc reader. Therefore, you can only play titles that you purchase from the Microsoft Store or that are available on Xbox Game Pass. This service It has a catalog of hundreds of games that you can enjoy by paying 9.99 euros per month (14,99 euros por Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).

This console It has no competition if we take into account the quality-price ratio. In addition, it has a 512 GB SSD which is very fast. Reduce loading times and you can switch between different games without losing progress thanks to the Quick Resume feature. Another advantage of the Xbox Series S is that it supports Smart Delivery, a feature that allows you to buy a game only once and always have the best version available for the console you play on.

As if that were not enough, the Xbox Series S is also Backwards compatible with games from previous generations of Xbox. You can enjoy classics from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and even some titles from the first Xbox with graphical and performance improvements.

As you can see, the Xbox Series S is a console that has a lot to offer. Take advantage of this offer and get yours before it runs out. For 229.99 euros you get a console with which you can play Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite and many more games that are exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Ultimately, it is a highly recommended purchaseas long as you don't mind it being 100% digital.

