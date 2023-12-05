A story of medical malpractice that comes from Girona, Spain. A 94-year-old man was forced to take his wife, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, to a nursing home. The man was forced to do it on foot, in the freezing cold of a winter night and pushing her in a wheelchair, because there were no ambulances available.

The incredible story happened in Girona and the complaint was made by his nephew, Gerard, through social networks. And the news was picked up by La voc de Galicia. Ramón, as his grandfather is called, had to move his wife María from the Campdevànol hospital to the residence. About 250 meters that the 94-year-old man covered on foot, on a cold night with two degrees centigrade. According to Gerard, the hospital explained to the family that they only had one ambulance for the entire province.

I don’t think it’s right that a grandmother with alzeihmer’s should be admitted to Campdevànol hospital and that there is no ambulance transport to travel the scant 250m to the commercial residence at 2 degrees. The one who pushes him is the 94-year-old grandfather. @gencat @icscat @elmonarac1 @maticatradio pic.twitter.com/1VHNiDYqCJ — Furmen (@gerardformenti) December 2, 2023

Anna, daughter of Ramón and María, author of the photo that has already gone viral, assured RAC1 radio that it is not the first time they have faced this situation. The woman, who suffers from a severe form of Alzheimer’s and is unable to walk, regularly goes to hospital and asks for an ambulance to be able to walk the 250 meters of distance. Anna says that more than once she spent twelve hours in the emergency room, of which five or six were waiting for the ambulance. In fact, they themselves have occasionally had to exclude the use of the service due to the long waits that occur.