ASUS has updated its product catalog this Thursday with the new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED. We are looking at a high-end laptop that combines a premium design and the latest in Intel processors to stand out in a market where there are more and more options to choose from.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED technical sheet

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

dimensions

312,42 × 220,05 × 14,9 mm

weight

1,2 kg

screen

ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge de 14″ 3K

DisplayHDR True Black 600

Refresh rate 120Hz

ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge de 14″ 3K

DisplayHDR True Black 550

Refresh rate 120Hz

ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge de 14″ FHD

DisplayHDR True Black 600

Refresh rate 60Hz

processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

graphics

Intel Arc

memory

Up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM at 7467 MHz

storage

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

wireless connectivity

WiFi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3

cameras

FHD/3DNR/ACS Infrared Camera

ports

2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x audio 3.5 mm

sound

2 microphones

Integrated speakers

Smart amplifier technology Built-in microphone

Harman Kardon certification

Dolby Atmos certification

battery

75 Wh

adapter

65W adapter

Adapter output: 5-20V, 65W

Adapter Input: 100-240V AC @ 50/60Hz universal

operating system

Windows 11

precio

From 1,449 euros

Compact design, aluminum chassis and the latest from Intel

The new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED, as its name indicates, arrives with a 14-inch screen ASUS Lumina OLED capable of playing content in up to 3K (2880 × 1800 pixels). It offers a maximum brightness of 600 nits and can offer a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Under the hood we find the new Intel Core Ultra processors. You may not have heard of them before, they were presented this Thursday by the semiconductor giant. This is an innovative proposal based on the Meteor Lake architecture.

And we say innovative because it embraces, for the first time, Intel 4 lithography and an integrated NPU that promises to improve the experience of everything related to artificial intelligencea discipline that is booming these days and that seems to be here to stay in the long term.





At a more technical level, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED can be chosen in its most ambitious version with the 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7, with up to 5.1 GHz speed and up to 11 teraoperations per second. As for the TDP, this configuration keeps it at about 28 W.





It should be noted that, although this is a high-end laptop with a lot of power, has no gaming aspirations. It has integrated Intel Arc graphics that promise to even run some modern games and offer ray tracing support.

The Zenbook 14 OLED arrives with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM at 7,467 MHz, with a combination of Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports (2), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A (1), HDMI 2.1 (1) and audio jack. Likewise, it incorporates a 75 Wh battery that promises a range of up to 15 hours.

All of this is contained in an aluminum chassis with a 14.9mm profile which makes it really slim. The device also makes savings in terms of weight, with 1.2 kg, according to the manufacturer. Everything seems to indicate that, at least on the outside, it will be a resistant-looking laptop.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED price and availability





The new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED can now be reserved in any of its versions and colors (silver fog and meditation blue) in the manufacturer's online store. Its starting price is 1,499 euros and deliveries will begin in the first days of January.

Images: Asus

