A group of astronomers from Pennsylvania State University has published a study in which they have explained the discovery they have made and the great surprise they have had with it. Because what they did not expect, while they were analyzing exoplanets, was that they would go to find one so gigantic. The comparison they make to make us think about how shocking it has been is that we imagine that we are looking for a chicken egg and, instead, we find an ostrich egg. How could it have happened?

There is no explanation

This exoplanet, which has been named LHS 3154b, breaks with all the logic that most astronomers have clung to until now. The reason for this is that the planet is too big (to an extreme level) with respect to the size of the star it orbits. It is as if, for example, the Earth were a giant compared to the dimensions of the Sun. It does not make sense, but it is a real discovery and that is what is rewriting much of the knowledge of these specialists. It is such a shocking topic that it may not take long for a documentary to be recorded covering the entire discovery.

The mystery is served for many reasons. The most basic and which raises all doubts is as simple as that the star of this planet, an M star, should not have enough capacity to shape a planet the size of LHS 3154b. On paper, the data is even more confusing, since the star is much smaller and less luminous than the Sun, while LHS 3154b has a weight 13 times that of the Earth. The information is complex and will require investing many resources to reach a convincing explanation.

They weren’t looking for him

They say from the University of Pennsylvania that they have devised a new tool that, combined with a powerful telescope, is helping them search for a series of very specific exoplanets. Their project focuses solely on the search for planets that have conditions similar to those of Earth and that are areas that may be habitable. For this reason, the relationship between the Earth and the Sun is taken into account to look for parallels and elements that can serve as support for the future of astronomy or even humanity.

Generally, what they look for are small planets, since they have the knowledge that they provide a greater amount of possibilities of being habitable places. But in their quest they came across LHS 3154b and were absorbed by the discovery. Of course, they have not stopped their interest in seeking answers and they have analyzed the data from start to finish to try to find an explanation.

This is how they have tested the two theories that exist and that we know about the formation of planets. On the one hand, that of the creation of planets in the form of disks of dust and gas that grow little by little in the method called core accretion. The problem with this theory is that, taking into account the dimensions of its star, LHS 3154, the size that the exoplanet should have reached could never have been so large. The other method, known as gravitational instability, It doesn’t explain what happened either.. Neither of the two theories known to astronomers fits with this strange discovery that has raised some doubts and left the door open to the possibility that there are still concepts that are unknown.

Due to all this, this is a discovery that marks a before and after. Because, until now, such a large planet has never been found orbiting such a small star. Yes, many exoplanets have been discovered orbiting M stars, and it is something that scientists have high hopes for when other habitable worlds are discovered, but until now nothing like this had happened. There are those who believe that it will serve start a new era of research in which, little by little, we will discover more and more things about these exoplanets from which, given what we have seen, there is still a lot to learn. Who knows what discoveries await humanity beyond the Solar System.