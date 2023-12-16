A new trailer for Astral Rot has just been released, the Chilean game inspired by Dead Space and which is being developed by Abstract Digital, co-creators of Tormented Souls with Dual Effect. This trailer has just been presented in the livestream of The Horror Game Awards, this Saturday, December 16.

Event that is showing several videos, celebrating the best of horror games of 2023 and what is to come in 2024 and beyond. As they indicate in the description of their live presentation, The Horror Game Awards began at the end of 2022 with a simple and direct goal: “To celebrate horror as one of the best video game genres and recognize the best horror games of the year along with the developers who create them.”

As we previously told you in an interview with its creators, Astral Rot has as its center a space station, which is installed on an asteroid and has a new material that has antigravity properties. Title that is presented as a survival horror, sci-fi and fixed camera, where you play as Adler, “a space mining engineer who will have to face impossible challenges to save his brother and any remains of humanity he finds in his path”.

Without further ado, we leave you the new trailer for this interesting project, which we remind you to add to your Steam wish list.

