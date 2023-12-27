Suara.com – Aston Villa coach, Unai Emery acknowledged the quality of Manchester United players and the atmosphere of the stadium when his team made a comeback and lost 2-3 in the 2023/2024 Premier League match at Old Trafford, Wednesday (27/12) early morning WIB.

Early this morning, Aston Villa, who are on the rise in the Premier League, actually took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker.

However, in the second half the hosts Manchester United recovered and Aston Villa had a comeback. They managed to equalize at 2-2 thanks to Alejandro Garnacho's brace.

10 minutes before normal time ended, the Red Devils reversed the position to 3-2. This time Rasmus Hojlund successfully 'cracked an egg' to score his first goal in the Premier League, as well as bringing his team to victory in this match.

In the post-match interview, Emery openly said that his team actually did not play badly in this match.

“I think we played well today, especially in the first 60 minutes,” Emery told Amazon Prime, Wednesday.

According to Emery, what made Aston Villa lose in the second half was because of Manchester United's '12th player' factor.

He said the Red Devils fans at Old Trafford created an extraordinary atmosphere so that the home team was eager to catch up.

“The atmosphere in this match really supports them (Manchester United). And it cannot be denied, they have a lot of good players. They have quality even though they have been inconsistent this season,” he concluded.

Thanks to the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, Manchester United rose to sixth place in the Premier League standings with 31 points from 19 matches.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa must be willing to be stuck in third place with a collection of 39 points from 19 matches.