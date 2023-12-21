A year and a half ago, during WWDC 2022, Apple announced the new CarPlay. It was a much more ambitious and worked version than the CarPlay we have had until now. While the current one is limited to occupying the infotainment screen with some applications adapted to this interface, The new version occupies all the screens that the car hascompletely replacing the native software.

At that time, a generic “end of 2023” was set as the arrival date for this version, and less than two weeks before the deadline, CarPlay is becoming a reality. Aston Martin and Porsche have been the first to show the appearance of this new interface on the dashboard of their cars.

Control and customization

One of the possibilities offered by the new CarPlay is to adapt to different screen formats. In the image that heads these lines, that of Porsche, we see several new features regarding the current version of this system:

Covers the instrumentation screen Occupies the entire infotainment screen, even if it is vertical Also covers the co-pilot screen, even if it is ultra-panoramic

This did not happen in the previous version. Besides, the digital instrument panel is customizable. This is something that we have been seeing for some time in the native software of various manufacturers, but now it is Apple that will occupy that space, being able to mix digital elements or those that recreate analogue ones, such as the tachometer or speedometer, or change them for other elements, such as a map.

Porsche belongs to the Volkswagen group (who has a stone in its shoe with its software), so this adoption is perhaps a sign that it will be incorporated into all of the house's brands. Aston Martin has a similar relationship with Mercedes and with Lucid. It should be a matter of time to see an expansion of brands that accept this new CarPlay. The initial list was much smaller than that of the previous version.

In the case of Aston Martin, the shared image is less spectacular, since it does not have a screen for the co-pilot, and the infotainment screen is smaller, in addition to occupying a lower position.





In any case, you can see the difference in styles promoted by one brand or another, something interesting: it is possible to promote the presence of CarPlay without completely falling into the homogenization of the software. While Porsche offers a more sporty style, Aston Martin has a more elegant design.

However, filling a car with touch screens is something that is not always well regarded, especially with safety while driving in mind, and manufacturers such as Volkswagen itself are going to return to using physical buttons to the detriment of touch screens, which will still be present but will no longer be the only option for certain controls.

This affects CarPlay because, in this new version, it is a system designed to replace all vehicle software and be able to control any aspectincluding those that until now were outside its domain, such as air conditioning or the remaining fuel level (or autonomy).

Porsche has not given details about the launch date of specific models with this new CarPlay, but Aston Martin has: it will be integrated into the latest version of its infotainment system, which will be included in 2023 in several models of its imposing DB12.

