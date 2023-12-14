Since last December 7, the second season of the series “Los Enviados” premiered on Paramount.which stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Assira Abbatethis last hspeaks in an interview with EL INFORMADOR about this recent installment where your character of “La Hermana Emilia” takes greater prominence within the plot developed in Galicia, Spain.

“This is a super endearing character, from the way in which Juan José Campanella (writer, showrunner and director of the series) and the other writers describe this character that makes him very human, much closer to what can be said who we are in normal life about what we believe a nun is. She puts a lot of humor and a lot of play into the whole story.”

It stands out that “La Hermana Emilia” is very acidic and has a lot of character. “She is a woman who does not let herself go and who lives in this universe of the men of the church, but she goes for everything.” On what it was like for Assira to develop her character in a first season and now in this next one, highlights:

“It was very rich to be able to have more scenes with which to continue exploring Sister Emilia and to be able to fall more in love with her. Furthermore, I feel that in this second season, as 'Emilia' has more weight, we can also see a little more of what she is and where she comes from, what she likes, what moves her and what she goes for, I feel that it is a character who has had to fight a lot with his past and whose driving force is love, he adores Father Antequera (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), he is like his brother, they have a very great brotherhood, which he also has with Father Salinas (Luis Gerardo Méndez)”.

In this second season, “The Envoys” will face a group of religious fanatics. “This second season is about a nun who is blind, but who has visions. And the first premise of this story is that she has a vision about a specific address and manages to locate a girl who had been lost for many years, she had been taken from her town, so they manage to locate her. And after that fact, The Envoys arrive to this town in Galicia to solve the case of this miraculous nun, but they encounter a super-fanatical brotherhood and end up solving crimes, They really get caught up in a police thriller, which was not what they were going for, but it is what they are in, so they have to solve this new case.”

He points out that since he read the episode scripts, with each chapter he became more surprised, “it was impossible for me to stop and from there I realized that it was a series that had a lot of future.”

Assira is also preparing for next year the premiere of the second season of the series “Mischiefs of the Bad Girl” where she will play an Italian woman. She finds this interesting because she has both Mexican and Italian blood and now she will have to play more with her European side. in theater also will premiere in 2024 the stagings “The Seagull” by Chekhov and “A Midsummer Night's Dream” by Shakespeare.

YC

