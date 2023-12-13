Assetto Corsa Competizionethe official racing simulator of the GT World Challenge developed by KONOS Simulations and published by 505 Games, introduces cross-play between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles with a free update available today.

Assetto Corsa Competizione maintains its commitment to continuous support for the community with many free and paid updates, introducing new circuits, new cars and new aesthetic customization options to make the gaming experience even more satisfying.