Suara.com – Pratama Arhan's birthday gift from his wife Azizah Salsa suddenly became the focus of netizens. How much is Azizah Salsha worth?

The reason is, on her husband's 22nd birthday on December 21 2023, Azizah Salsha gave him a birthday gift in the form of a luxury watch worth IDR 1 billion.

Azizah Salsha apparently gave a watch with the Patek Philippe brand type 5167A-001. The Patek Philippe type 5167A-001 watch is known to have a price of IDR 1,095,000,000.

This makes netizens curious about how much wealth Azizah Salsha has so she can give her husband a gift worth billions of rupiah. The woman who is often called Zize is a TikTok and Instagram content creator. She is also the wife of Indonesian National Team soccer player Pratama Arhan and the daughter of Indonesian DPR member Andre Rosiade.

If you look at his background, of course Zize is a figure who was born into a fairly rich family. The following is the source of Azizah Salsha's wealth.

1. Wealth as a Content Creator

In her career as a content creator, Azizah Salsha is a talent from Prab Management, an agency that oversees several artists and celebrities in the country such as Cassandra Lee, Dahlia Poland, Zikri Daulay, and Bastian Steel.

His Instagram account alone has more than four million followers. Meanwhile, on his personal TikTok account, he has 2.8 million followers. With this amount, Azizah can determine her endorsement rate to reach more than IDR 6 million per post.

2. Wealth from father Andre Rosiade

Based on the KPK State Officials' Wealth Report (LHKPN) in March 2022, Pratama Arhan's in-laws' assets were recorded at IDR 28.9 billion.

This value consists of land and buildings in 3 locations in Tangerang, 11 cars of various brands, and other movable assets worth IDR 3.6 billion, as well as cash worth IDR 4.9 billion. Of the father's total assets, it is likely that some will be given to Azizah Salsha.

3. Support from Paratama Arhan's husband

As is known, Azizah Salsha is the wife of Pratama Arhan, a soccer player who is still actively playing today. So it does not rule out the possibility that the husband's assets are one of Azizah's sources of wealth.

The salary that Arhan himself receives as a member of the Tokyo Verdy club ranges from IDR 500 million to IDR 600 million per season. Before that, Arhan also joined the PSIS Semarang football team with a salary of IDR 1.3 billion per season.

So if estimated from these three sources, Azizah Salsha's wealth could reach hundreds of millions or even billions.

Contributor: Rishna Maulina Pratama