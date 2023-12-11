Ubisoft made it known that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be updated soon with the introduction of New Game Plus. The free update will be published this weekhowever we do not yet know the release date of the update.

The New Game Plus mode will allow players to start a new game while keeping your unlocked skills and items in the previous adventure, while it will be possible to acquire new rewards. No details about the size of these rewards.

Ubisoft ha infine declared That the development team is still working on Permadeath modeso this will be released in early 2024 through another free update.

