After the arrival of New Game Plus in Alan Wake 2the new title from Remedy Entertainment, This option has also been available since yesterday on Assassin's Creed Miragethe new video game (here is our review) of the franchise dedicated to the most famous assassins in the video game scene.

In addition to this update, which allows you to play the entire Assassin's Creed Mirage experience from the beginning, it is also possible to dress Basim in the clothing of Medjay Bayek, protagonist of Assassin's Creed Origins. In this sense, sCorrections have also been made and bugs fixed.

