Suara.com – Indonesian National Team defender, Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar, officially said goodbye to his team in South Korea, Jeonnam Dragons.

On December 31 2023, Asnawi officially ended his contract with the K League 2 club.

The peak of this separation occurred after Asnawi finished his last appearance with Jeonnam Dragons in the match against Bucheon 1995 on 26 November 2023, which unfortunately ended in a crushing 4-1 defeat for his team.

Jeonnam Dragons wing-back, Asnawi Mangkualam. (doc. Jeonnam)

Through his personal Instagram account, Asnawi Mangkualam said his farewell by sharing a series of photos.

Including moments with the team and photos of Jeonnam's headquarters stadium, accompanied by thanks.

“Thank you and best wishes.”

However, the question that arises now is regarding Asnawi Mangkualam's future.

Will his career continue to develop in South Korea, or will he look for new opportunities abroad, or even return to League 1?

Previously, several rumors had linked Asnawi's name with Persib Bandung, which had become pros and cons among Indonesian football fans.

Currently, Asnawi Mangkualam is focusing on training with the Indonesian National Team, which is currently undergoing a training camp in Turkey as part of preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Garuda team is scheduled to undergo trials by facing the Libyan National Team twice in Antalya, Turkey, on January 2 2024 and January 5 2024 as part of preparations for this prestigious tournament.