We are witnessing one of the most important movements in the semiconductor industry in recent years. We knew this day would come and finally, it is here. ASML has sent its first team of extreme ultraviolet photolithography (UVE) second generation to Intel. We are talking about the Twinscan EXE:5000, a high aperture (High-NA) machine that surpasses any other solution available on the market.

Intel had placed its order in 2018, so the American processor manufacturer has had to wait approximately five years to get the latest from the Dutch firm. Now, the wait has been worth it since those led by Pat Gelsinger will become the first on the planet to have access to this precious tool whose cost ranges between 300 and 400 million dollars.

A key team for Intel's (and the US's) position in the semiconductor market

The Twinscan EXE:5000, together with the complementary components it needs to operate, has left Veldhoven, in the Netherlands, for the Intel factory in Hillsboro, in United States. In this way, Intel is expected to install the machine in the coming months and begin experimenting with it for a generous period of time, that is, it will not be used to produce cutting-edge chips on a commercial scale immediately.

It should be noted that this is not an exaggeration since Intel will be the pioneer manufacturer in adapting High-NA technology to raise the bar for its chip production scheme. Logically, this is a real challenge that requires fine-tuning a large number of processes. According to data from ASML itself, the Hillsboro facilities will make the jump to scale production in 2025, so we will have to be patient.

In any case, this precious equipment arrives in the midst of Intel's attempts to recover part of the lost prominence in the field of semiconductors, where it once knew how to be the undisputed leader. The firm's roadmap indicates that its 18A manufacturing process (1.8 nanometers) will be ready for the second half of 2024 and is even presented as a competitive alternative to TSMC's N2 node.

When we talk about EUV High-NA equipment we are referring to new generation solutions, which cost twice as much as the previous generation, and which achieve an optical aperture of 0.55 NA (compared to the 0.33 available now). On a practical level, this translates into the possibility of obtaining chips beyond 3 nanometers at an average of 200 wafers per hour. A real breakthrough for the semiconductor sector.

The impact of EUV High-NA technology on the chip war

As we mentioned in the headline, the deployment of EUV High-NA technology translates into a direct impact on the chip war. It's no secret that the United States has been doing everything it can to slow China's semiconductor development through sanctions and other measures. The premise of the latest actions has been very clear: limit the Asian giant's ability to access cutting-edge technology.





Despite Washington's efforts to meet its objective, this year we were surprised that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro incorporated a chip, the Kirin 9000S, which would technically have been impossible to build in the scenario of technological limitations in which it is located. submerged Beijing. The reason behind this would be the Chinese ingenuity to bring ASML's deep ultraviolet (UVP) machines to an unprecedented level of optimization.

In this way, Huawei would have managed to manufacture the Kirin 9000S without too many complications. But the truth is that Washington has not stood still. Joe Biden's administration had already taken steps to ensure that UVP machines They can't reach China either., a scenario that will materialize in January 2024, that is, within a few days. But this is not all, there is also more.

China, which is playing catch-up with its own semiconductor manufacturing technology, has never had access to EUV equipment. And we are talking about the first generation of this technology. Well, as we have just seen, the second generation is beginning its deployment, which leaves the country led by Xi Jinping in a much more complicated situation in the chip war.

