Suara.com – Sukabumi Police arrested the driver of a public transportation service on the Warungkiara-Cibadak route who was suspected of having assaulted a passenger who was a female student in Linggamanik Village, Sukabumi Regency, West Java.

“We arrested the suspect with the initials K (29) at around 20.00 WIB on Friday (22/12/2023) after the Women and Children Protection Unit (PPA) of the Sukabumi Police Criminal Investigation Unit received a report from the victim,” said Sukabumi Police Chief AKBP Maruly Pardede, Saturday , (23/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for the Sukabumi Police, AKP Ali Jupri, explained that this case of violence began when the victim with the initials A (19) boarded a public transportation driven by suspect K from the direction of Cibadak District to Warungkiara District, Sukabumi Regency on Thursday, (21/12/2023) at around 20.00 WIB.

However, at Lingga Manik Village, RT004/004, Bojonggaling Village, Bantargadung District, suspect K, who was drunk on ciu liquor, suddenly asked for more fare while being pushy.

The victim, who did not want to pay the much higher rate, tried to refuse. K, who was under the influence of alcohol, then went into a rage, biting her ear, hitting her back and strangling the victim's neck.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered bruises and abrasions on several parts of his body. Luckily, there were residents at the time of the incident so the suspect ran away. Assisted by residents, the victim was then taken to Palabuhanratu Regional Hospital to undergo a post-mortem and make a police report. Not long after, Sukabumi Police Satreskrim PPA Unit personnel arrested the suspect in the Warungkiara District area.

“We are still investigating this case, because there are allegations that apart from committing abuse, the suspect also tried to commit indecent acts or harass the victim. If it is proven, K is threatened with being charged under multiple articles,” he said as reported by Antara.

Ali said that apart from making arrests, his party also confiscated a number of pieces of evidence such as the victim's clothes and a green public transportation unit with the license plate number F 1927 QO.

Sukabumi Police's quick action in handling cases of violence to provide a sense of security to the community. His party will firmly not tolerate various forms of violence, especially against women.

Until now, the perpetrator is still undergoing further examination and the Sukabumi Police are also coordinating with the Public Prosecutor (JPU) of the Sukabumi Regency District Attorney's Office for further processing of this case.