Suara.com – Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) provides various services that make things easier for customers. This includes finding the nearest BRI ATM easily.

Like during holidays, sometimes you need a BRI ATM because you need cash and other banking transactions.

Sometimes the need for cash is a challenge during the holidays. This is where BRI ATMs become a solution that customers are ready to use.

If you are a BRI customer, you don't need to worry. Sabrina and BRImo are here to provide practical solutions for you.

Sabrina is a virtual assistant service presented by BRI to provide various services for customers.

Meanwhile, BRImo is a mobile banking service presented by BRI in the form of an application to provide assistance with banking transactions.

With the ATM location feature on Sabrina and BRImo, you can easily find the nearest BRI ATM anywhere, including during holidays.

How to Find the Nearest BRI ATM via Ask Sabrina

Summarized Suara.comhere are the steps to find out the BRI ATM location with the help of Ask Sabrina:

First, please chat with Sabrina via WhatsApp at number 0812-12-14017. After that, please type “ATM Location” Then, send the Current Location. Then Sabrina will provide information regarding the location of the BRI ATM closest to you.

How to Find the Nearest BRI ATM via BRImo

Summarized Suara.comhere are the steps to find out the BRI ATM location with the help of BRImo:

Open the BRImo application on your cellphoneOpen the “Account” menu on BRImoSelect “ATM Location Info”Find the nearest ATM location

That's how to easily find the nearest BRI ATM location. You can do this via the Ask Sabrina service or via the BRImo application.