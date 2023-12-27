Ömer and Süsen go to school like lost souls since they broke up their relationship. The two still love each other, but neither takes the step to bring their paths together again.

However, since Ömer discovered that his ex and Sarp had broken up, the two look at each other with different eyes, smile at each other and seem to get along a little better.

His friends have also noticed and Asiye prepares a small trap for the couple to try to get them both to make peace.

The young Yilmaz puts toy handcuffs on Ömer and Süsen and keeps the key, forcing them to be together, at least for a few hours. Will they talk again and try to understand each other again? Will their trick have worked?

–