The Israeli army suffered many defeats in the war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu is considering changing the name of Operation Iron Sword to another name. That's because the Israeli army continues to suffer defeats in the Gaza war.

According to government sources, Netanyahu discussed the issue in a Cabinet meeting, arguing that “'Iron Sword' is the name of an operation, not the name of a war.”

Among other options, according to a report by Michael Shemesh at Kan 11, Netanyahu is considering names such as the Gaza War, the Simchat Torah War, and the Genesis War.

Sources close to Netanyahu confirmed that “he is interested in a name that will be known publicly and internationally, and that the war will be remembered as a significant war, and not just an operation.”

It should be noted that changing the name from operations to war was not an unusual act. The Galilee Peace Operation in 1982 turned into the Lebanon War and is known by that name today.

Likewise, the Second Lebanon War in 2006 initially started as “Operation Just Remission” and was later renamed “Operation Change of Course” before being officially renamed the Second Lebanon War in the end.

