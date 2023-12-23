Since we're exploring Star Wars characters in live action, why not one of the villains with the greatest potential in the entire animated saga?

If Star Wars has one thing, it is charismatic characters: you only have to look at Darth Vader, one of the best villains in history, to see the complexity that surrounds the character. But the alter ego of Anakin Skywalker After falling to the dark side, he is by no means the only villain who enjoys enviable complexity.

Today I want to talk a little about Asajj Ventress, a character that many will know by hearsay because The Clone Wars has been included in the jar of series for children. If you don't want to indulge in spoilers because you haven't seen the production of Dave Filoni y George Lucasbut you want to do it, maybe it's time to stop reading and come back later, since there will be plenty of them.

Asajj Ventress is a villain who remains long confined to a role as Count Dooku's lackey, serving as a Sith assassin under his command. But this zabrak was as relentless as it was brutal in that phase of her history.

In fact, it's why I want to talk about Asajj Ventress in the first place, since the opening stages of the Clone Wars show a character who, even with Cartoon Network's nerfs, had a lot of potential.

Material para un live-action de Star Wars

If you're one of those who jumped at those visions of the Clone Wars in Ahsoka, it's very possible that you saw the potential of The Clone Wars characters in live action at that same time. But let's deviate a little from Anakin Skywalker and herself. Ahsoka Tano.

In fact, Asajj Ventress has an arc of brutality that has nothing to envy John Wick in this phase of the conflict. So much so that Cartoon Network requested censorship of some of the scenes that Dave Filoni's team presented with the character. And The Clone Wars is a series for children, until Asajj Ventress impales a clone and then kisses him with all the sadism in the world.

A live-action series that touches, even partially, this era of Asajj Ventress, could contribute to Star Wars a darker and more mature serieson the line of Andor.

At first it may sound crazy to you, and it may be, but I would like to see that more than Lando Calrissian's series/movie, which they don't even know what to do with, with all due respect to Donald Glover.

A story of redemption

Asajj Ventress's is also a story of redemption, perhaps much more functional than the one we saw in The Book of Boba Fett, where the titular bounty hunter becomes a shadow of what we saw in The Mandalorian.

Asajj Ventress wasn't always a ruthless assassin running errands for Darth Tyranus: As The Clone Wars matured, so did she, like Ahsoka Tano herself.

When she was betrayed by her master, Asajj Ventress took refuge in her native Dathomir, returning to the Nightsisters (another faction for his resume that you can add to the sith and his time as a Jedi Padawan). Unfortunately, things don't end well and Dooku exterminates almost all of the Dathomirian witches.

Devastated by the loss, and further and further away from the dark side that once ruled her destiny, Asajj Ventress becomes a bounty hunter more than effective that he even ends up collaborating with his former enemies, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano. You have to have friends even in hell.

But the redemption story of this character with so much potential to somehow make the leap to real action does not end there, consolega. Asajj Ventress still had one more step to take, and it was through her love with Jedi Master Quinlan Vos.

Vos' mission was to kill Dooku, something she was more than happy to assist with. For the Jedi to be successful, Ventress taught him how to harness the dark side, something that exposed him to the temptation that she had avoided for so many years.

After a failed first attempt, Vos fell to the dark side, but the Jedi Council sent him anyway to try again to kill the Separatist leader. This time, his transition was complete and Asajj Ventress had to help him and Dooku himself flee the Jedi Order.

It would be then, after escaping, that Dooku decided to bring out his treacherous nature again and tried to kill Quinlan Vos, making him Asajj Ventress sacrificed herself to save him and, in this way, complete his redemption in a beautiful parallel to how Darth Vader leave the sith lord behind and save Luke Skywalker to be Anakin again.

The story of Asajj Ventress gains a lot of strength as the seasons of The Clone Wars progress: perhaps it would be nice to see how some gaps in her character are filled in with a live-action production, even in an anthology format, it would give this redeemed villainess value especially among fans who remain reluctant to see certain key productions of the saga.

“But we already know how Asajj Ventress's story ends in Star Wars.” And also Darth Vader and Cassian Andor, and there you have them.