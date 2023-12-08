loading…

Israel arrested the Deputy Director of the Muslim Waqf in occupied Jerusalem, Sheikh Najeh Bkerat. Photo/Middle East Monitor

JERUSALEM – Actions of occupying forces Israel towards citizens and figures in Palestine it’s getting worse. After previously raiding the house of the al-Aqsa Mosque preacher, they have now arrested the Deputy Director of the Muslim Waqf in occupied Jerusalem.

Sheikh Najeh Bkerat was arrested by Israeli occupation forces on Friday (8/12/2023) morning after carrying out a raid on his house in Dar Salah village, Bethlehem province, occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces thoroughly searched Bkerat’s house before detaining him. Additionally, Bkerat hailing from the Sur Baher neighborhood of Occupied Jerusalem; however, following Israeli orders, he was forced to remain outside his hometown, Jerusalem, for the past five months as reported by Middle East Monitor.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out an attack on the nearby village of Janata, east of Bethlehem, resulting in the arrest of a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager. Israeli forces also carried out a raid on the teenager’s family home during the operation.

Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 3,580 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners’ and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club yesterday.

Detainees were taken from their homes, or when passing through military checkpoints or ordered to surrender. Although some of them were later released, the majority of them remain behind bars, held without charge.

The Israeli army carries out daily attacks on villages and towns across the occupied West Bank, involving confrontations, arrests, shooting and the use of tear gas against Palestinians.

(ian)