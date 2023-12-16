Ford Multimatic Motorsports is doing things big and has signed five new drivers for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, IMSA SportsCar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe.

These are Benjamin Barker, Chris Mies, Dennis Olsen, Andy Priaulx and Frédéric Vervisch, who join the already announced Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Harry Tincknell and Mike Rockenfeller, i.e. those who developed the Mustang GT3.

The commitment is certainly tough to face and Ford Performance's support to customer teams will be important, with the very first outing scheduled for the 24h race at Daytona at the end of January for the American vehicle.

Here, the already confirmed Tincknell and Rockenfeller will be joined by Mies in the #64, while Vervisch will team up with Hand and Müller on board the #65 to attack the GTD PRO Class. Both newcomers are on a brand new adventure after years with Audi Sport, while Olsen left Porsche Motorsport last week, the brand with which Barker and Priaulx also raced.

As already specified some time ago, the first reference teams of Ford Multimatic Motorsports will be Proton Competition and Dinamic GT. The lineups for the aforementioned championships will be announced along the way.

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3

“This is a truly important and special year for Mustang as we celebrate its 60th anniversary and take the brand to racing around the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

“To bring an icon like the Mustang to racing, we need the best lineup of experienced GT drivers, and our nine competitors represent just that.”

“Together with our collaborators at Multimatic Motorsports and the first customer teams Proton Competition and Dinamic GT, we are ready to challenge the best in the world on the most iconic circuits. I can't wait to start the challenge in January at Daytona.”