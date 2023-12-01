Suara.com – Isuzu had to recall the Isuzu D-Max for the Australian market due to a fuel hose problem that had the potential to cause the car to catch fire.

Based on the Australian Department of Transport report, there were 8,039 affected vehicles produced between 2021 and 2023.

In this case all D-Max variants produced for Australia between 2021 and 2023 are affected. Meanwhile, throughout last year, the Isuzu D-Max sold 24,336 units in Australia.

The identification numbers for the affected vehicles are MPATFS40JPG005458 and MPATFS40JNT003915.

Launching Autoevolution, Friday (1/12/2023), Isuzu informed the authorities about the fuel hose which could rub against the engine oil level bracket.

A damaged fuel hose can leak diesel fuel onto something hot in the engine compartment, causing a fire underneath the engine.

Owners are advised to contact Isuzu Ute Australia Pty Ltd customer relations department for further information.

But more importantly, owners must contact the nearest dealer to schedule an appointment to replace the fuel hose and retaining clip at no charge to the Isuzu D-Max owner.

Isuzu D-Max

The newest Isuzu D-Max actually just launched in Thailand recently. The latest model is equipped with more sophisticated features with expanded traction control to help with off road needs.

Most recently, the Isuzu D-Max has “Rough Terrain Mode”, this feature can help control the brakes and engine according to the road terrain.

Safety equipment has been improved thanks to a new Advance Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with a heating function for cold weather.

For power, the Isuzu D-Max comes with two engine options, namely a 1.9 liter engine which can produce 148 hp (110 kW / 150 PS) and 350 Nm of torque.

Apart from that, there is also the option of a more powerful 3.0 liter Isuzu D-Max producing 187 hp (140 kW / 190 PS) and 450 Nm.