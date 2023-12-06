Suara.com – It is said that supporters will continue to vote for Gerindra Party cadre Purwanto even though he died of a heart attack on Tuesday (5/12/2023) evening. Purwanto himself is the Chairman of the South Jakarta Branch Leadership Council (DPC) who won the most votes in the 2019 DKI Legislative Election.

This was conveyed by the Secretary of the Gerindra DKI Regional Leadership Council (DPD), Rany Mauliani. In the 2024 DKI legislative election, Purwanto is running again as a legislative candidate from electoral district 8.

Rany said that supporters had agreed to continue voting for Purwanto in the 2024 DKI Legislative Election as a form of respect.

“All his supporters have agreed to put his name on the ballot paper for the legislative candidate election on February 14 2024 as a sign of respect for him,” said Rany when contacted. Suara.comWednesday (6/12/2023).

Purwanto himself is a 2024 DPRD legislative candidate for the electoral district 8 of South Jakarta which includes the districts of Jagakarsa, Pasar Minggu, Mampang, Pancoran and Tebet. Rany hopes that Purwanto’s departure will not dampen Gerindra’s voice in the region.

“Hopefully Gerindra can still be successful in Electoral District 8, South Jakarta,” he said.

Rany said that Purwanto played a big role in structurally improving the Gerindra South Jakarta Branch Leadership Council (DPC). Finally, Purwanto also holds the position of Chairman of the South Jakarta Gerindra DPC.

“He fixed the structural ranks of the South Jakarta Gerindra DPC which at that time was suddenly left by the previous Chairman,” he said.

In addition, we have now entered the campaign period and Purwanto is one of the cadres who has the potential to gain big votes for the bird symbol party.

“Moreover, his sudden departure in the middle of the struggle, because as we all know, we have now entered the campaign period,” he concluded.

Purwanto Dies

Member of the Gerindra faction of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Purwanto died on Tuesday (5/12/2023). This sad news was first confirmed by the Chairman of the Gerindra Fraction of the DKI DPRD, Nurhasan.

Nurhasan said Purwanto died because he had a heart attack. He was rushed to Mitra Keluarga Hospital but his life could not be saved.

“Inalilahi wainailaihi rojiun, cadre Gerindra H. Purwanto, Chair of the South Jakarta DPC/Member of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, has passed away today, December 5 2023 at Mitra Keluarga Hospital. At 20.05. Heart attack,” said Nurhasan when confirmed Tuesday evening.

Secretary of the Gerindra faction of the DKI DPRD, Purwanto, has died. (Suara.com/Fakhri)

Furthermore, Purwanto’s body will be buried at the funeral home, Jalan Lenteng Agung Timur, Gang H Shibi RT 01/02 Srengseng Sawah Jagakarsa Village, South Jakarta.

“Please pray that the deceased will be husnul khotimah,” he said.

Purwanto said Nurhasan was quite well known during his lifetime. Nurhasan even had a number of good impressions of the Betawi figure.

“He is a good person, a tough fighter, kind to everyone, friendly, easy to talk to, speaks openly,” he concluded.