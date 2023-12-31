Suara.com – The profile of Arya Khan, who recently officially married Pinkan Mambo, continues to be in the spotlight. The reason is that he is not an artist, Arya is a cassava trader at a market in the Tangerang area, Banten.

However, he is not just a cassava seller, Arya is also involved in a number of other professions which increasingly increase his coffers of money. Such as receiving saweran on live TIkTok broadcasts and being invited to a number of television shows, especially after marrying Pinkan.

No joke, Arya is said to get a number of gifts with fantastic value every time he goes live on TikTok. Some of them include whales (Rp. 400 thousand), fireworks (Rp. 272 ​​thousand), cars (Rp. 1.6 million), planes (Rp. 1.5 million), to lions which are equivalent to Rp. 7.4 million.

In other words, it is assumed that Arya can earn millions of Rupiah a day if he considers a profession other than selling cassava, such as being a TikToker. However, with this large income, the appearance of Arya's house turned out to be so worrying that it made Pinkan cry.

The “Kasmaran” singer, who lives in the BSD area every day, apparently couldn't hold back his tears when he saw Arya living in the market area.

“The house is muddy, Sis, when it rains, it's the market. “I cried the first time I went to his house,” explained Pinkan, quoted from the TikTok account @asriamelya3, Sunday (31/12/2023).

Arya's residence is very different from Pinkan's, which is all air-conditioned and carpeted. Even though Pinkan admits that she lives more simply and is far from glamorous, Maia Estianty's former duet partner admits that she is still shocked by Arya's house.

“I was also shocked because it was the first time I came to Arya's house, which was 180 degrees compared to me,” he said. “Indeed (Pinkan) has become simple, it's just still shocking. “Pinkan is simple, okay, then meet Arya downstairs.”

Even so, in the end Pinkan still accepted Arya for who she was, and even agreed to marry her even though her dowry was only IDR 100 thousand. Even now, Pinkan also sells cassava with her husband at the market.