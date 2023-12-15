Suara.com – Spokesperson for vice presidential or cawapres candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Arumi Bachsin, revealed that there was a party suspected of deliberately cutting the video of Gibran's statement regarding the free lunch and milk program.

Then the snippet was deliberately distributed on social media, giving rise to wrong perceptions in society.

In the video, Gibran seems to explain that the free milk program has been enjoyed by 400 million children. So the statement by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi's eldest son does not seem to be in accordance with the population in Indonesia.

In fact, said Arumi, Gibran's complete statement delivered at a consolidation event in Sentul, Bogor, last Sunday (10/12/2023), explained that the free milk program already exists in 76 countries and is enjoyed by 400 million children.

“What Mas Gibran means is the number of children from around 70 countries who have received benefits from the free lunch or milk program. Data on 400 million children was obtained from the United Nations World Food Program. The explanation section regarding 400 million children in around 70 countries was cut,” explained Arumi to journalists, Friday (15/12/2023).

Arumi considers criticism to be normal for presidential election contestants in the middle of the campaign period. However, according to him, the use of black campaigns and video manipulation to bring down opposing parties is not justified.

“Quite a lot of our acquaintances in the world of work asked about the video, and after receiving the explanation that it was a cut-up video, they immediately understood,” said Arumi.

The wife of the Deputy Governor of East Java, Emil Elestianto Dardak, then stated that, based on a study by the World Food Program from the UN, this school lunch program has been implemented in around 70 countries and has helped 418 million children. Some of these countries include India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Thailand.

“Please check on the wfp.org website, there is a school meals program, and the School Meals Coalition,” he said.